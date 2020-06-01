MUMBAI: Marking a near full recovery in its tractor sales in May, Escorts Ltd’s agri machinery segment sold 6,454 units in the month, down only 0.5% year-on-year.

According to a senior company management, this is likely due to the pent up demand for tractors as agricultural activities have gained momentum during the month and rabi crop output has been good, lifting sentiment in the rural pockets.

The Faridabad-based manufacturer’s exports, however, fell 59% yoy as it exported 140 units during the past month as against 339 units in May last year.

The tractor maker’s total sales for the month stood at 6,594 units, down 3.4% yoy.

The company's cumulative domestic sales for April–May stood at 7,067 units, down 38% yoy over 11,474 units. Its exports for the period are at 232 units, down 62% yoy.

Although the company partially resumed operations at plant and dealerships in April, a major part of the month saw the company operations under went into the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Last month, the tractor manufacturer reported a 10% growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹128 crore for the March quarter, even as it suffered a 16% yoy decline in its revenue from operations to ₹1,386 crore.

“Good harvest, increased procurement by respective governments and their focussed support to farming and prediction of good monsoon will enable quick revival across farm ecosystem," Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director (MD), at Escorts Ltd had said giving his outlook on recovery last month.





