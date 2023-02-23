ESG reporting by Indian cos improved significantly post Sebi push: Report

“As reflected in CareEdge’s latest study, there has been a substantial jump of 160% in ESG reporting from FY20 to FY22 by Indian corporates, which is quite encouraging. Not only does this align with the Indian government’s focus on Green Growth emphasised in the latest Union Budget, but it also aids the country’s commitment towards achieving Net Zero by 2070," Mehul Pandya, MD & CEO, CareEdge said.