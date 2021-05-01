New Delhi: Industrial workers can claim sickness benefit for up to 91 days if they test covid-19 positive and abstain from work after contracting the disease, the Employees State Insurance Corporation said in a reminder to its subscribers.

“In case the Insured Person abstains from his work being infected with COVID-19, he can claim sickness benefit for his period of abstention as per his entitlement. Sickness benefit is paid @ 70% of average daily wages for 91 days," ESIC, which is run by the labour ministry, has said.

An ESIC subscriber can also avail unemployment benefit at 50% of the daily earnings due to unemployment under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY).

“In case any insured person becomes unemployed, he may avail relief under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) at 50% of average per day earning for a maximum 90 days," the social security body said, adding that for availing this relief, ESIC subscribers, known as insured persons, can submit claim online.

In case, an insured person becomes unemployed due to retrenchment or closure of factory/establishment as per ID Act, 1947, he may claim unemployment allowance for a period of two years subject to certain conditions.

“In the event of unfortunate demise of any insured person, funeral expenses of Rs.15000/- are paid to the eldest surviving member of his family," it added.

