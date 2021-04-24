NEW DELHI: As India's healthcare infrastructure cracks under the renewed surge of the pandemic, the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) of the labour ministry has pressed almost 50 hospitals into covid services and may push more resources for fighting the health emergency in collaboration with states.

Of these hospitals, at least 21 are directly run by ESIC, and the rest by states with support from the corporation. Authorities said so far its hospitals have pressed at least 6,000 beds for the purpose.

“The country is dealing with a very challenging situation due to COVID-19 Pandemic resurgence. To deal with the crisis, ESIC has undertaken multiple steps to cater to its stakeholders and general public at large," it said in an e-mail.

Regional offices of ESIC have been deploying resources on demand from states. For example, in Haryana, ESIC has seven hospitals of which three are directly under corporation and four are run along with states. As of now five hospitals, of the seven, including one each in Gurgaon and Faridabad and three of state ESIC hospitals are treating covid patients.

Similarly, in Gujarat, of the 11 ESI hospitals, six are treating covid patients.

“Over 300 doctors and almost 750 beds of these hospitals in Haryana are being used for covid-19 patients, and we are almost full. The cases are surging all over India and there is growing demand from public. As doctors and officials, we are trying our best," said Anil Kumar Gupta, state medical officer of ESIC Haryana.

Gupta said the ESIC ecosystem is putting its might to deal with the health crisis.

ESI hospitals in Nashik, Aurangabad (both Maharashtra) and Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) with 100 beds each are now working as covid hospitals. Similarly, the ESIC medical college in Faridabad with over 500 beds, large hospitals in Gulberga (Karnataka), Jairpur and Noida are treating covid cases.

The corporation runs at least 49 hospitals directly, of the 159 ESI hospitals across India. The others are run in collaboration with states. Besides, there are 1,520 ESI dispensaries across India. These hospitals and dispensaries offer health facilities to industrial workers who are its subscribers – from primary to tertiary care.

India has been battling a ferocious surge in covid cases which has overwhelmed its healthcare system, with medicines, hospital beds, and medical oxygen running out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked states to cooperate and ensure smooth and speedy movement of oxygen.

While ESIC has diverted a good portion of its resources to fight covid, it is also making arrangement for its subscribers. Instruction have been issued to each ESIC hospital to function with a minimum of 20% of bed capacity as dedicated covid beds for ESI insured persons, beneficiaries, staff and pensioners.

“Alternate provisions have been made for providing medical services from tie-up hospital, if an ESIC Hospital is declared as a dedicated Covid-19 Hospital to cater exclusively to Corona suspected/confirmed cases. In such cases, ESI beneficiaries can be referred to tie-up hospitals for providing prescribed secondary/SST consultation/admission/investigation, during the period for which concerned ESIC Hospital functions as dedicated Covid-19 Hospital," the ESIC head office in Delhi said in an email.

