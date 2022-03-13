ESIC Recruitment 2022: New jobs announced, salary up to 1.42 lakh. How to apply

ESIC Recruitment 2022: New jobs announced, salary up to 1.42 lakh. How to apply1 min read . 05:59 PM IST
- Application process has begun and it will continue till 12 April 2022. The corporation has 93 vacancies, of which 43 are unreserved
ESIC Recruitment: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications to fill the vacancies open for the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent. Application process has begun and it will continue till 12 April 2022. The corporation has 93 vacancies, of which 43 are unreserved.
Pay scale
Pay Level – 7 of Pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.
In addition to pay, selected candidates will also be eligible for DA, HRA and transport allowance and other allowances as per rules in force from time to time.
Qualification
Degree of a recognized University (preference will be given to the graduates in Commerce/Law/Management).
Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database.
How to apply
GGo to the ESIC website - www.esic.nic.in
Click on the option "APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SSO-2022 IN ESIC "
To register application, choose the tab "Click here for Registration"
Enter name, contact details and email-ID.
A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed
Candidate should note down the registration number and password.
Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON.
Candidates must apply online through the website - www.esic.nic.in.
No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected.
To apply online visit official website - www.esic.nic.in.
After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to take print out of the finally submitted online application and retain the same with them.
