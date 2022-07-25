Meanwhile, ESIC in June announced its decision that the health insurance scheme by ESI will be implemented throughout the country by the end of 2022. The ESIC, under the chairmanship of Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav, in its 188th meeting held in June said that a significant decision was taken to augment the medical care and service delivery mechanism across the country, a labour ministry statement said. It has been decided that the ESI Scheme will be implemented in the entire country by the end of 2022, it added. The labour ministry statement said by the end of the year, the districts which are partially covered and not covered under the scheme will be fully brought under the ambit of the ESI Scheme.