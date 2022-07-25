The gross new enrolments with Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) rose to 1.49 crore in 2021-22, from 1.15 crore in 2020-2021, as per latest data
The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) run social security scheme reported adding nearly 14.93 lakh new members in its social security scheme in the month of May this year, an official data released on Monday revealed.
As per the latest data, the gross new enrolments with Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) rose to 1.49 crore in 2021-22, from 1.15 crore in 2020-21, while it was 1.51 crore in 2019-20 and 1.49 crore in 2018-19, news agency PTI report said. Notably, the latest data is part of a report called the Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective - May 2022 -- which was released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
From September 2017 to March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme and the gross new enrolments with ESIC from September 2017 to May 2022 were 6.76 crore, according to the PTI report. The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the report further said.
Meanwhile, ESIC in June announced its decision that the health insurance scheme by ESI will be implemented throughout the country by the end of 2022. The ESIC, under the chairmanship of Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav, in its 188th meeting held in June said that a significant decision was taken to augment the medical care and service delivery mechanism across the country, a labour ministry statement said. It has been decided that the ESI Scheme will be implemented in the entire country by the end of 2022, it added. The labour ministry statement said by the end of the year, the districts which are partially covered and not covered under the scheme will be fully brought under the ambit of the ESI Scheme.
The medical care services will be provided through establishing new DCBOs (dispensary cum branch offices), by empanelling mIMP (Modified Insurance Medical Practitioner) and tie-up hospitals of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). Besides, the ESIC has decided to set up 23 new 100-bedded hospitals across the country.
