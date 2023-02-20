ESIC scheme adds 18.03 lakh new members in December

New Delhi: Around 28,000 new establishments were registered under ESI Scheme in December 2022, and 18.86 lakh new workers were added during the month. The Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESI Scheme) provisional payroll data was released on Monday.

According to a labour ministry release, the year-on-year comparison of payroll data reflects an increase of 14.52 lakh employees who paid contribution in ESI Scheme in December 2022 as compared to December 2021.

As per data, around 27,700 new establishments were registered in the month of December under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation ensuring social security cover for their employees.

Of the total 18.03 lakh employees added during the month, the number of employees aged up to 25 years stood at 8.30 lakh.

“It shows that the youth of the nation are getting good employment opportunities in the country," the release said.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that enrolment of net female members was at 3.44 lakh in December 2022.

The data also shows that a total 80 transgender employees were registered under the scheme in December.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it added.

The Employees‘ State Insurance Scheme is an integrated measure of social insurance embodied in the Employees’ State Insurance Act and it is designed to accomplish the task of protecting ‘employees’ as defined in the Employees‘ State Insurance Act, 1948 against the impact of incidences of sickness, among others.