ESIC scheme adds 18.03 lakh new members in December
As per data, around 27,700 new establishments were registered in the month of December under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation ensuring social security cover for their employees
New Delhi: Around 28,000 new establishments were registered under ESI Scheme in December 2022, and 18.86 lakh new workers were added during the month. The Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESI Scheme) provisional payroll data was released on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×