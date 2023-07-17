ESIC-run social security scheme adds over 20.23 lakh new members in May.

ESIC-run social security scheme adds over 20.23 lakh new members in May1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 05:31 PM IST
A gender-wise breakdown of the payroll data demonstrates the enrollment of approximately 3.96 lakh women workers in May
New Delhi: Over 20.23 lakh new members joined the Employees‘ State Insurance Corp., or ESIC-run social security scheme, in May, according to provisional data.
The data highlights a positive trend in job creation, with approximately 24,886 new establishments registering and bringing their employees under the social security umbrella of ESIC during May, ensuring wider coverage and protection for workers.
“Data evidently reveals that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 20.23 lakh employees added during the month of May, 2023, 9.40 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations which is 47% of the total employees," the ministry of labour & employment said.
A gender-wise breakdown of the payroll data demonstrates the enrollment of approximately 3.96 lakh women workers in May.
“The data shows that a total 71 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of May 2023. It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society," it added.
It is important to note that the payroll data is provisional as the process of data generation is an ongoing exercise. The continuous monitoring and recording of employment figures enable ESIC to assess the impact of its schemes and policies, identify areas for improvement, and ensure the effective delivery of benefits to the workforce.
