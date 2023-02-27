Essar launches EET to invest $3.6 bn in energy transition in India, UK
EET will invest $2.4 billion across its site at Stanlow, between Liverpool and Manchester and $1.2 billion in developing a cost-efficient global supply hub for low carbon fuels in India
New Delhi: Essar Group on Monday announced the formation of Essar Energy Transition (EET) which will invest $3.6 billion in developing a range of low carbon energy transition projects over the next five years in India and the UK.
