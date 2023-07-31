Essar Oil & Gas posts record ₹335 cr net profit in FY233 min read 31 Jul 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Essar Oil’s Ebitda margin saw a significant improvement of around 3,100 basis points due to reduced operating costs and internal consumption
New Delhi: Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) on Monday reported a net profit of ₹335 crore in the financial year ended March against ₹212 crore net profit in the previous fiscal, helped by reduced operating costs and higher prices.
