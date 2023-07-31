Essar Oil & Gas posts record 335 cr net profit in FY23

EOGEPL is operating 350 wells in the block and has taken up a systematic approach of well revival through adaptation of world class technology and stimulation techniques including re-fracs and close monitoring to enhance gas production from the existing wells. It is currently contributing ₹150 crore to the state exchequer annually which is likely to go up to ₹300 crore once production of CBM from Raniganj is ramped up.

