‘Essay time’: Netizens slam Noida man’s ’Koi mar gaya idhar?’ remark after hitting two pedestrians with Lamborghini

Two people were injured after a speeding Lamborghini hit pedestrians on a footpath adjacent to an under-construction building in Noida's sector 94 on Sunday, police said.

The injured, labourers from Chhattisgarh, were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger. They have suffered a fracture in their legs, police said.

A purported video surfaced online showing that after the accident, a man was heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died here. To this, the accused asked the locals "koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)" and came out of the car.

"The car driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer and the car has a Puducherry registration. He has been arrested and the car has been seized," Bhupendra Singh, In-charge at Sector 126 Police Station told PTI.

During questioning he told the police that the accident happened due to a fault in the vehicle. Further investigation is underway, Singh said.

The injured said they weren't able to run as the car charged towards them at a high speed.

‘Essay time’: Netizens react to accident Netizens were quick to draw similarities with last year's fatal Pune Porsche accident case.

Two IT engineers Aneesh Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Koshta, both 24 and from Madhya Pradesh, were killed after the speeding Porsche car driven by the 17-and half-year-old boy allegedly in an inebriated state hit their motorcycle at Pune’s Kalyani Nagar junction early on May 19, 2024.

"Repeat of Pune Incident in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Speeding Lamborghini ran over 2 Labourers And when people confronted the RICH BRAT, he shamelessly asked, “Koi mar gaya kya idhar?” one user posted with a video of the Noida accident on X.

“Owning a ₹50 lakh+ car in India now seems to mean owning the road too. A Lamborghini mows down two laborers, and the driver reacts casually—no guilt, no remorse. When bail is just a few lakhs and a legal essay away, why would they care?” another user wrote.