The announcement regarding Mumbai's Essel World shutdown has broken many hearts. The prominent school picnic spot was one of the most popular and oldest amusement parks in Mumbai, even in India too. However. the company posted the information about its temporary closure on the website.

Essel World is located in Gorai on the outskirts of Mumbai and its famous rides are Shot-n-Drop, Hoola Loop, and Tunnel Twister. It has more than 50 avenues including adventure rides, a bowling alley, an ice-skating rink, a disco, and lovely green spaces.

View Full Image Essel World is temporarily closed. (Screengrab from the website)

People took to the social media platform and expressed their reactions along with recalling the old memories of Essel World.

Wait what!!?? Esselworld has shut down? pic.twitter.com/QcjqpdKQ5k — Abhishek Mande Bhot (@manicmande) April 27, 2023

A user said, "OMG! What about all those "Essel World Me Rahunga Main Ghar Nahi Jaunga Main" people? Hope they know."

“Water Kingdom is working (a mutual confirmed this).. but now the city only has Imagica which is outside the city ..Esselworld is nostalgic for many..," another user tweeted.

“Yes it has, for sometime now and post pandemic. Never saw light of the day. It gave us one of the first amusement parks alongwith Water Kingdom, at a time, when we only had AppuGhar in Delhi," a third user commented.

The fourth user said, “Yes, Water Kingdom is still making the waves. Loved the lazy river and the wave pool.. I go there for cycling to the pagoda next door..they have a nice bird park next door."