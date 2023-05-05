What!! Netizens disheartened as Essel World temporarily shut down1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 01:42 PM IST
People took to the social media platform and expressed their reactions along with recalling the old memories of Essel World.
The announcement regarding Mumbai's Essel World shutdown has broken many hearts. The prominent school picnic spot was one of the most popular and oldest amusement parks in Mumbai, even in India too. However. the company posted the information about its temporary closure on the website.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×