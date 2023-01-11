Essence of democracy lies in prevalence of mandate of people: Vice President

New Delhi: The essence of democracy lies in the prevalence of the mandate of the people and securing their welfare, said vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday. Addressing the inaugural session of the 83rd All India Conference of Presiding Officers in Jaipur, Dhankhar said that dialogue, discussion and debates are key for the effective functioning of the parliament and legislatures. “The elected representatives should take inspiration from our Constituent Assembly, which did not have a single instance of disruption or disturbance during its 11 Sessions spread over almost 3 years." Expressing concerns over the increasing instances of disruptions in Parliament, he said that representatives have to be conscious of the expectations and aspirations of the people. Dhankhar emphasised on the need for harmonious relations between all organs of the state as envisaged in the Constitution. “Democracy sustains and blossoms when the legislature, judiciary and executive act in tandem and togetherness to realise the aspirations of the people." He added that in a democracy, ‘the basic’ of any ‘basic structure’ is the prevalence of supremacy of the mandate of people. “The legislative sovereignty of Parliament is inviolable and will writ large as provided by our constitution." Talking about India’s assumption of the leadership of G20, Dhankar said that the presiding officers should focus on their positive role during this historic moment. “We have given New Mantra for sustainable development and inclusive prosperity of the world, ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ in line with our civilizational ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Need of the hour is to work together towards realising India’s rightful position in global community."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}