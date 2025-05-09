Escalating India-Pakistan tensions trigger stockpiling in border regions
SummaryUnion food and consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi urged the public to disregard what he called misleading messages about food stocks, adding that there are enough supplies available in the country.
New Delhi: Residents in border regions rushed out to buy essentials from food grains to biscuits, prompting Union food and consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday to urge the public to disregard what he called misleading messages about food stocks, adding that there are enough supplies available in the country.