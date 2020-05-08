Essilor expects prescription glass business to rebound immediately post lockdown

NEW DELHI: France-based Essilor is working on certain financial packages to support independent optician stores in India and boost the eye care industry after the national lockdown is lifted, the prescription lens giant’s South Asia chief executive officer (CEO), Maarten Geraets, told Mint in an interview.

“We are working on certain packages as we speak to see how we can best help them depending also a little bit on their needs... We have different products and financial propositions with regards to us helping that business in coming back on its feet," Geraets said. However, he did not share details of the packages.

Among various measures, the maker of Crizal, Varilux and Transitions brands of lenses plans to help independent opticians to ensure social distancing at their shops when they reopen, and maintain hygiene.

The company also plans to advise opticians to put protocols in place so that they are secure and keep adequate distance when a patient comes for an eye check-up, Geraets said.

Prescription lens has not been allowed to sell in the third phase of the lockdown in India, even as some have appealed to consider it as an essential item.

This week, some shops started reopening in green and orange zones, but most remain shut in major metropolitan areas such as Mumbai and Delhi, which have highest number of covid-19 cases and fall under containment zones.

Geraets believes that the industry will rebound immediately after the country allows opening up of non-essential services.

“In the case of a spectacle, if you need a new spectacle, we still believe that the comeback will actually be quite strong because people need spectacles, it's almost like a medical need," he said.

Geraets cited Essilor’s experience in China and South Korea, where the industry had been disrupted due to lockdowns but came out strong when the economies reopended.

“We have businesses in China and South Korea, and in both markets, the recovery of the ophthalmic industry has been very, very positive... As it opens up, we do believe that business will come back because people seek brands, people seek hygiene and quality... and they need to see. In a way, it is an essential good," Geraets said.

In China, sales in April were higher than in the corresponding period last year, while in South Korea, sales were close to what was reported last year.

The lockdown in India has been extended till 17 May but the government has eased restrictions, allowing non-essential stores to open in areas that do not have covid-19 cases. The nationwide lockdown, however, has been eased only with the condition of strict social distancing measures of at least 1 metre.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated