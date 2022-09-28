Estee Advisors launches Category III fund AIF, aims to raise ₹200 cr1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 02:11 PM IST
- The company is aiming to raise ₹200 crore by the financial year end
Estee Advisors Pvt Ltd, a quant-driven to participate investment management company, has launched Enhanced Alpha Fund, its Category III contemporary Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which allows investors to participate in the long-term appreciation of equities while providing a hedge through market neutral allocation. The company is aiming to raise ₹200 crore by the financial year end.