Estee Advisors Pvt Ltd, a quant-driven to participate investment management company, has launched Enhanced Alpha Fund, its Category III contemporary Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which allows investors to participate in the long-term appreciation of equities while providing a hedge through market neutral allocation. The company is aiming to raise ₹200 crore by the financial year end.

Majority of the allocation (70%) is toward long only equities. The strategy for the long only part is similar to current Estee’s PMS which has outperformed the index by a CAGR of 17% since May 2019 when it had a major revamp. Rest 30% is allocated to market neutral strategy which is uncorrelated to equity markets and is an absolute return strategy, the company said.

“The Long Only Portfolio (Long Alpha) will target excess return over the Indian benchmark Nifty 50 index, participating in the upside bull run. At the same time, the Market Neutral Portfolio will seek to generate an absolute return regardless of the direction of the market so as to provide a boost to the returns in an up market and a hedge in a down market scenario," the release stated.

Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Tyagi, Founder & CEO, Estee Advisors said, “With the launch of AIF, we move a step closer to realizing our dream of offering investment solutions to all categories of investors, right from Gulaq portfolios (Brain Child of Estee Advisors) for retail investors, to PMS & AIFs for large, sophisticated investors. The key differentiator in all these products is the quant drive approach in which we take great pride being the market leaders." Estee is a SEBI Registered PMS, RIA and specialised broker and execution services provider catering to HFTs and latency sensitive traders.