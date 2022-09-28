Estee Advisors launches Category III fund AIF, aims to raise 200 cr

Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Tyagi, Founder & CEO, Estee Advisors said, “With the launch of AIF, we move a step closer to realizing our dream of offering investment solutions to all categories of investors, right from Gulaq portfolios (Brain Child of Estee Advisors) for retail investors, to PMS & AIFs for large, sophisticated investors. The key differentiator in all these products is the quant drive approach in which we take great pride being the market leaders." Estee is a SEBI Registered PMS, RIA and specialised broker and execution services provider catering to HFTs and latency sensitive traders.