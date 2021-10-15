Estimated TB deaths in India rose from 4.45 lacs in 2019 to 5 lacs in 2020

The report further said that India accounted for 34% of the combined total number of TB deaths. For India, the TB case fatality ratio (estimated mortality/estimated incidence) went up from 17% in 2019 to 20% in 2020, it said. The report highlighted how covid-19 pandemic has reversed years of global progress in tackling tuberculosis and for the first time in over a decade. The first challenge is disruption in access to TB services and a reduction in resources. In many countries, human, financial and other resources have been reallocated from tackling TB to the covid-19 response, limiting the availability of essential services, said the WHO report. The second is that people have struggled to seek care in the context of lockdowns, it said.