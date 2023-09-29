E-tailers ready for festive showdown
Gross merchandise value for the festive season spanning October through November is estimated to reach ₹90,000 crore, marking an 18-20% increase from last year’s sales during the same period.
NEW DELHI : India’s leading online retailers are gearing up for a head-to-head clash with their annual festive season sales events starting in October and stretching until mid-November, coinciding with the cricket World Cup, which companies say will boost demand for discretionary products such as TVs and clothing after two subdued quarters.