E-tailers ready for festive showdown

NEW DELHI : India’s leading online retailers are gearing up for a head-to-head clash with their annual festive season sales events starting in October and stretching until mid-November, coinciding with the cricket World Cup, which companies say will boost demand for discretionary products such as TVs and clothing after two subdued quarters.

On Friday, Amazon announced it will kick off its ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival’ (GIF) on 8 October, in sync with Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days sale, to deny any early advantage to chief rival. Amazon had earlier advertised a 10 October start date for the event. Reliance Retail’s Ajio is yet to announce its festive season sale dates.

Flipkart’s fashion platform Myntra expects about eight million customers to transact on its platform this festive season.

“August is the bellwether for the festive season in terms of how the season will shape up, and there have been good signs so far. Whether you look at festivals starting from Rakhi, Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi, all have been very good in terms of offtake; we have seen growth in festive-related categories," said Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra.

View Full Image Gross merchandise value for the festive season

Gross merchandise value for the festive season spanning October through November is estimated to reach ₹90,000 crore, marking an 18-20% increase from last year’s sales during the same period, consulting firm Redseer estimated in a report earlier this month.

Redseer anticipates 140 million shoppers to buy goods online in the festive months. It expects demand will be led by categories such as beauty and personal care, home and general merchandise, and fashion.

Companies are banking on festive season demand to shrug off a slump in demand witnessed across discretionary categories earlier this year. While demand in categories like quick-service restaurants, apparel, footwear and retail remained under pressure in the June quarter, segments such as paints and jewellery bucked the trend.

“The festive season started on a note wherein we see consumption becoming stronger, especially for categories linked to festivities," she said.

The year also marks a decade since e-commerce companies such as Flipkart and Amazon initiated their festive season sales, reflecting a significant change in the consumption landscape.

On Friday, Redseer said online sellers expect at least a 15% year-on-year jump in festive sales this year after a dismal first three quarters of the current year.

Redseer surveyed a few hundred sellers (primarily the smaller sellers) prior to the festive season.

“Our findings show that despite modest sales growth on e-commerce platforms recently (only 40% of sellers we surveyed reported a 10% increase in current quarter sales versus the March quarter), anticipation for a festive sales boost amongst the sellers is high across categories," it said.

Amazon said it is expecting one of its strongest festive season sales this year.

According to a recent study conducted by Nielsen Media commissioned by Amazon India, 81% of consumers indicated strong sentiment and intent, and one in two intended to increase online spending compared to the last festive period. The platform will list products from 1.2 million sellers. Rival Flipkart is offering deals across 500 direct-to-consumer brands.

It is also offering personal loans of up to ₹5 lakh at an interest rate of 12.5% per annum via banking partners on the platform.

Meanwhile, e-commerce firms expect to benefit from the Cricket World Cup in India to be held between 5 October and 19 November, which will keep viewers glued to their screens and cap their visits to offline stores.

“The share of consumer wallet has moved towards more out-of-home categories, which is why you see offline doing better than online. Last year, we saw categories like F&B, hotels, and airlines do well. This trend is not going to reverse, but the silver lining is the World Cup. The sporting event will give a fillip to online platforms as people spend longer hours at home. We are seeing heightened activity wherein our teams are working on joint plans with online platform partners," said Nitin Chhabra, CEO of Ace Turtle, which holds licenses for brands such as Lee and Wrangler in India.

Chocolate maker Mondelez said online sales have been growing at a faster clip, albeit on a smaller base.

“A lot of our partners are building their capabilities, and we are also working with them to build their capabilities around the cold chain, etc.," said Desmond D’souza, senior director for sales at Mondelez India. Demand during Rakhi was good across all channels, with very encouraging offtakes.

