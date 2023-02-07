Ethanol blending norm compliance may not be a major challenge for auto OEMs: Icra
Lower emissions in CNG vehicles will also help OEMs comply with the impending corporate average fuel economy norms
New Delhi: As the Indian automobile industry witnesses major technological transitions with respect to emissions and safety, a study by ratings agency Icra suggests that auto OEMs are unlikely to face major challenges to comply with proposed ethanol blending norms.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×