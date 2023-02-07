Ethanol blending norm compliance may not be a major challenge for auto OEMs: Icra

He added that while no major capex is envisaged, changes in engine designs and after-treatment systems apart from the material selection will be key to meeting the norms. “Loss of fuel efficiency is expected as vehicles transition from the E10 to E20 compliant design, and this would increase the total cost of ownership (TCO). However, OEMs are looking at technological improvements like light-weighting to offset the impact. Operating E10-compliant vehicles with E20 fuel would result in corrosion of certain engine components, and there would be requirements to replace the corroded parts during the vehicle lifecycle."