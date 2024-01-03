Ethanol blending save ₹24,300 crore foreign exchange, 509 crore litres petrol in 2022-23, says Hardeep Puri
Ethanol blending in petrol was introduced by the Centre to reduce the country's oil import costs, increase energy security, lower carbon emissions and improve air quality.
Blending of ethanol into petrol has resulted in savings of over ₹24,300 crore of foreign exchange in the supply year 2022-23, said Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday.
