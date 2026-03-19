New Delhi: Amid the West Asia war, ethanol makers have urged the petroleum ministry to accelerate higher fuel blending and utilize a massive surplus to safeguard national energy security, with India being one of the largest importers of crude oil, according to a letter seen by Mint.
Ethanol makers lobby to raise blending in fuel as West Asia war raises energy security concerns
SummaryIndian ethanol makers have lobbied for higher blending mandates and flex-fuel incentives to utilize a 9-billion-litre surplus. But experts and consumers remain wary due to concerns over engine performance, infrastructure readiness, and lower mileage.
New Delhi: Amid the West Asia war, ethanol makers have urged the petroleum ministry to accelerate higher fuel blending and utilize a massive surplus to safeguard national energy security, with India being one of the largest importers of crude oil, according to a letter seen by Mint.