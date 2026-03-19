Ethanol makers lobby to raise blending in fuel as West Asia war raises energy security concerns

Another expert agreed with the evaluation. The move towards 20% ethanol blending of petrol was made after extensive tests and studies, S.S.V. Ramakumar, former director, R&D, Indian Oil, said, adding that about 1,000 crore litres of ethanol meets the 20% blending requirement, and the industry estimates 2,000 crore litres production in 2028. So, progressing beyond 20% blending would require extensive tests and study to establish performance and component compatibility.