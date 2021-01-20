Ether prices hit all-time high; bitcoin slumps 4%

“Bitcoin ended 2020 up 27% from the level at which the allocation was made but up 305% for the whole of 2020. It has since risen by a further 28% so far in 2021 to $36,999. It has now become clear that bitcoin represents a legitimate alternative to gold for risk-averse capital looking for a store of value, amidst accumulating evidence of policies of currency debasement in the G7 world," said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy, Jefferies, in the latest edition of the Greed & Fear newsletter dated 7 January, 2021.