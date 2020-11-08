Mumbai: An Ethiopian Airlines freighter flight landed and parked safely in Mumbai Airport on Sunday after a full emergency was reported due to a hydraulic leakage.

The flight had taken off from Riyadh and was on its way to Bengaluru. It was diverted to Mumbai after the glitch was detected.

The flight had taken off from Riyadh and was on its way to Bengaluru. It was diverted to Mumbai after the glitch was detected.

"Full emergency was declared for freighter flight ET690 Ethiopian airlines from Riyadh to Bangalore diverted to Mumbai due to hydraulic leakage. The aircraft landed safely and parked," the Mumbai International Airport Limited informed.

According to the Mumbai Fire Department, as many as three fire engines, one rescue van and other essential vehicles had been deployed to the Airport for the emergency landing. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.