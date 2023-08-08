An ongoing demolition drive in Haryana's Nuh district was halted on Monday following a Punjab and Haryana High Court order. The HC also asked if the move was an “exercise of ethnic cleansing" and issued a notice of motion to the state government.

“Apparently, without any demolition orders and notices, the law and order problem is being used as a ruse to bring down buildings without following the procedure established by law. The issue also arises whether the buildings belonging to a particular community are being brought down under the guise of law and order problem and an exercise of ethnic cleansing is being conducted by the State," the court said.

Several "illegally-constructed" structures have been razed by the authorities in Nuh in the past few days. Officials had said some of the buildings were used by rioters when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was targeted by a stone-pelting mob on July 31. It led to communal clashes that spread to Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies)