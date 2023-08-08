'Ethnic cleansing' by state? Punjab and Haryana HC questions Nuh demolitions1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 04:32 PM IST
Demolition drive in Haryana's Nuh district halted by court order, questions raised about ethnic cleansing.
An ongoing demolition drive in Haryana's Nuh district was halted on Monday following a Punjab and Haryana High Court order. The HC also asked if the move was an “exercise of ethnic cleansing" and issued a notice of motion to the state government.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message