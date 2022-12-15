Etihad Airways to expand operations in India, start additional flights

The civil aviation space in India is going to get a fresh boost as Etihad Airways plans to expand its network in India with additional services to Ahmedabad, Chennai, Cochin, and Delhi starting early next year. The airline announced that from 26 March 2023, it will launch a daily flight service to Kolkata from Abu Dhabi.
According to the release, an Airbus A320 aircraft will operate the flights which will offer 8 seats in business class and 150 in economy class.
"In parallel with re-establishing air links to Kolkata, Etihad will boost its network with additional services to Ahmedabad (bringing it up to 2 daily flights) and Chennai (twice daily)," an Etihad Airways spokesperson told news agency PTI.
Apart from that, Cochin will also have additional six flights from 26 March 2023, which will take the total number of flights per week to 13.
From 24 April 2023, an additional daily service will also start between Delhi and Mumbai.
The spokesperson of the airline also added that the re-introduction of flights from Kolkata and increasing frequency on other routes will expand the footprint of the airline and the weekly flights will increase from 77 to 118.
"Our return to Kolkata will also come at the same time as we go double daily to New York, providing better access between India and the United States via AbuDhabi where our guests can take advantage of our US pre-clearance facility for a seamless arrival into the states," Martin Drew, Senior Vice President for Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Airways, said in the release.
The announcement by Etihad came on the same day Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually inaugurated direct flight services between Mumbai and San Francisco. The flights will be operated by Air India through its newly-inducted Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.
