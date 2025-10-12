India’s ambitious localization plan for e-truck makers faces a scalability block
Summary
India's electric truck sector struggles with localization demands from the government amid low demand. E-truck makers, like Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, have not yet passed localisation tests, hindering progress despite local parts production and a push towards green logistics.
A chicken-or-egg-first problem has developed in the country’s electric truck industry with the government pushing manufacturers to comply with an ambitious localisation plan, while e-truck makers demur on indigenisation given concerns over tepid demand.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story