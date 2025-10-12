Email queries sent to the heavy industries ministry, as well as truck makers Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, IPLTech, and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle remained unanswered.

Shifting to e-trucks is expensive for businesses as these are 20% to 50% pricier than diesel models, according to domain experts. The growth in sales of so-called N2 and N3 e-trucks is at a healthy 27.5% between fiscal 2025 and the previous fiscal year but the underlying numbers are very small: 301 e-trucks were sold in India in fiscal 2025, less than 0.1% of the number of diesel trucks sold in the year. (N2 trucks have gross vehicle weight of 3.5 to 12 tonnes and the bigger N3 variants range from 12 to 55 tonnes.)