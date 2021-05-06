OPEN APP
EU and India set to restart long-suspended trade talks

The European Union and India will agree to restart long-stalled trade talks at a leaders summit on Saturday, an EU official said, as tensions with China spur closer cooperation.

"After almost eight years of the suspension of the free trade talks, we will agree to resume these," an EU official said Thursday, adding that "this opens up the way to a possible free trade agreement between us".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

