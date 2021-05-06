Subscribe
Home >News >India >EU and India set to restart long-suspended trade talks

EU and India set to restart long-suspended trade talks

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
1 min read . 04:23 PM IST AFP

The European Union and India will agree to restart long-stalled trade talks at a leaders summit on Saturday, an EU official said, as tensions with China spur closer cooperation

"After almost eight years of the suspension of the free trade talks, we will agree to resume these," an EU official said Thursday, adding that "this opens up the way to a possible free trade agreement between us".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

