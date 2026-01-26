EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen dons Banarasi brocade bandhgala at Republic Day celebrations

New Delhi: At India's Republic Day 2026 parade in the national capital, where celebrations met a patriotic spirit, with tradition walking hand-in-hand, fashion also emerged as a quiet yet powerful form of diplomacy. Among the chief guests in attendance, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen made a striking statement by donning a Banarasi brocade bandhgala jacket, subtly offering a sartorial tribute to India's rich textile heritage.

In a vibrant shade of burgundy and gold, along with its clean lines and regal silhouette, she combined the bandhgala jacket with white trousers.

By wearing Indian brocade at India's 77th Republic Day celebrations, von der Leyen embraced fashion as a cultural respect - a gesture that deeply resonated with many across social media platforms, as citizens praised her choice of attire for the occasion.

Taking to her X handle, Ursula von der Leyen shared her thoughts on being a part of the celebrations in India. "It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit," she wrote.

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path.

He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parade.

PM Modi, whose sartorial choices also stir headlines, arrived in his own signature style, wearing a striking traditional outfit.

For Republic Day 2026, PM Modi chose a richly colored Rajasthani-style safa, also known as a "pagdi," with shades of deep red, mustard yellow, and green, tied high with a fan-like crest. With the turban, he paired a light sky-blue Nehru jacket over a dark navy kurta. Completing the look were white churidar-style trousers, and he paired the attire with traditional black formal shoes.

