EU, India to ramp up defence and security cooperation: EU Special Envoy
As the world is facing major geopolitical inflection points, EU see India as a key partner in implementing its strategy for the Indo-Pacific, said Richard Tibbels, EU Special Envoy for the region.
Brussels: The European Union’s defence and security cooperation with India in the Indo-Pacific is expected to increase amid a worsening of the security environment in the \region, said Richard Tibbels, the grouping's special envoy for the Indo-Pacific.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message