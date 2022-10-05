EU likely to cap Russian oil over Ukraine war, annexation of 4 regions

Amid heightened security concerns over Russia's nuclear threats and annexation of 4 regions in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a new package of sanctions.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Following the annexation of four regions in Ukraine by Russian countries, European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to impose a price cap on Russian oil and other new sanctions. A specific price for the future cap has yet to be defined.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Following the annexation of four regions in Ukraine by Russian countries, European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to impose a price cap on Russian oil and other new sanctions. A specific price for the future cap has yet to be defined.
It was not easy to reach the deal because several EU countries were worried it would damage their shipping industries. Details around the deal will be published Thursday.
It was not easy to reach the deal because several EU countries were worried it would damage their shipping industries. Details around the deal will be published Thursday.
Amid heightened security concerns over Russia's nuclear threats and annexation of 4 regions in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a new package of sanctions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amid heightened security concerns over Russia's nuclear threats and annexation of 4 regions in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a new package of sanctions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We have moved quickly and decisively," von der Leyen said as she welcomed the deal. “We will never accept Putin's sham referenda nor any kind of annexation in Ukraine. We are determined to continue making the Kremlin pay."
“We have moved quickly and decisively," von der Leyen said as she welcomed the deal. “We will never accept Putin's sham referenda nor any kind of annexation in Ukraine. We are determined to continue making the Kremlin pay."
The new sanctions also include an “extended import ban" on goods such as steel products, wood pulp, paper, machinery and appliances, chemicals, plastic and cigarettes, the Czech presidency said.
The new sanctions also include an “extended import ban" on goods such as steel products, wood pulp, paper, machinery and appliances, chemicals, plastic and cigarettes, the Czech presidency said.
A ban on providing IT, engineering and legal services to Russian entities will also take effect.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A ban on providing IT, engineering and legal services to Russian entities will also take effect.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The package, which will also include new criteria for sanctions circumvention, builds on already-unprecedented European sanctions against Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine in February.
The package, which will also include new criteria for sanctions circumvention, builds on already-unprecedented European sanctions against Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine in February.
EU measures to date include restrictions on energy from Russia, bans on financial transactions with Russian entities, including the central bank, and asset freezes against more than 1,000 people and 100 organisations.
EU measures to date include restrictions on energy from Russia, bans on financial transactions with Russian entities, including the central bank, and asset freezes against more than 1,000 people and 100 organisations.
The 27-nation bloc already agreed to ban Russian oil that comes by sea, not pipeline, but some member countries still require Russian supplies at low prices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 27-nation bloc already agreed to ban Russian oil that comes by sea, not pipeline, but some member countries still require Russian supplies at low prices.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Hungary, which has questioned the efficiency of the previous measures and earlier said it could not support further energy sanctions, said it has been granted exemptions from any new steps that would have put its energy security at risk.
Hungary, which has questioned the efficiency of the previous measures and earlier said it could not support further energy sanctions, said it has been granted exemptions from any new steps that would have put its energy security at risk.
The EU's planned ban on most Russian oil products could force Russia to lower prices to find new customers.
The EU's planned ban on most Russian oil products could force Russia to lower prices to find new customers.
OPEC oil-producing countries are meeting on Wednesday to discuss cutting production to boost oil prices, which would help Russia.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
OPEC oil-producing countries are meeting on Wednesday to discuss cutting production to boost oil prices, which would help Russia.