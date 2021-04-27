OPEN APP
Home >News >India >EU member countries rushing medical supplies to Covid-hit India

EU member countries rushing medical supplies to Covid-hit India

A health worker wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit walks inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a COVID-19 coronavirus ward in New Delhi (AFP)Premium
A health worker wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit walks inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a COVID-19 coronavirus ward in New Delhi (AFP)
 3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2021, 06:48 PM IST PTI

  • EU member countries France, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Sweden are sending medical supplies to India through the bloc's Civil Protection Mechanism
  • It said that more EU support from other member states, including Germany, is expected in the coming days

New Delhi: Several member nations of the European Union are rushing in medical supplies like oxygen concentrators and ventilators to India in line with an announcement made by the bloc to support the country in its fight against a devastating second wave of coronavirus infection.

EU member countries France, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Sweden are sending medical supplies to India through the bloc's Civil Protection Mechanism.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"This support has been made in line with the coordinated effort by EU member states currently underway to pool their resources in responding rapidly to tackle the alarming epidemiological situation in India," the EU said in a statement.

It said that more EU support from other member states, including Germany, is expected in the coming days.

Under the Civil Protection Mechanism, Ireland is sending 700 oxygen concentrators, one oxygen generator and 365 ventilators to India while Belgium is supplying 9,000 doses of antiviral medicine Remdesivir and Sweden is providing 120 ventilators, according to the EU.

Similarly, Romania is supplying 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders while Luxembourg is sending 58 ventilators to India.

On its part, Portugal is in the process of shipping 5,503 vials of Remdesivir and 20,000 litres of oxygen per week.

France has already announced that it is sending to India oxygen generators, liquid oxygen containers, ventilators and other medical supplies by air and sea to support the country.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Police personnel stops commuter to check documents during weekend lockdown imposed amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, in Kochi.Premium Premium

Kerala reports highest single-day spike of nearly 33,000 covid-19 cases

1 min read . 06:28 PM IST
The number of coronavirus cases has exploded in Delhi and Maharashtra over the last few weeks and crippled the healthcare sector.Premium Premium

‘Indian strain spreads faster, but little evidence of it being more lethal’

2 min read . 06:19 PM IST
Delhi HCPremium Premium

No request made for COVID facilities in five-star hotel for judges: Delhi HC

1 min read . 06:13 PM IST
Poor oxygen-supply planning has hit India hard in its second covid wave (Photo: PTI)Premium Premium

India Inc steps up effort to fight pandemic

6 min read . 06:11 PM IST

As part of its Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU plays a central role in coordinating its responses to emergencies in Europe and beyond.

Janez Lenarcic, Commissioner for Crisis Management of the EU, said the grouping stands in full solidarity with the Indian people and is ready to do its utmost to support them at this "critical time".

"I would like to thank our member states that came in numerously with generous offers of help, showing that the EU is a trusted partner and a friend at times of need," he said.

"The reach of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism goes well beyond the EU's borders. Our Emergency Response Coordination Centre is facilitating the logistical arrangements and the EU will cover the brunt of the transport costs," he added.

The objective of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism is to strengthen cooperation between the EU member states and six participating states in the field of civil protection, with a view to improve prevention, preparedness and response to disasters.

"When the scale of an emergency overwhelms the response capabilities of a country, it can request assistance via the mechanism," the EU said.

It said following a request for assistance through the mechanism, the Emergency Response Coordination Centre mobilises assistance or expertise.

It said the 'Team Europe' is committed to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and its health, social, economic, humanitarian, security and political impacts.

"With this approach, the EU is showing leadership, responsibility and solidarity with those most affected by the pandemic," it said.

The EU said 'Team Europe' remains at the forefront of global efforts to ensure international access to vaccines, with a Euro 2.47 billion contribution to the COVAX initiative.

Till date, over Euro 40.5 million doses of vaccine have been delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout