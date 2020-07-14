EU seeking ambitious bilateral trade and investment agreement with India

“That has not yet received a positive reaction from the Indian government, it will be discussed at the leaders’ meeting," the official said describing as “very unfortunate" India’s decision two years ago to terminate all bilateral investment protection agreements and not revive those that had expired. This affected 25 of the 27 members in the bloc, the official said adding that “this was not the right signal we expected from a future FTA partner." The Indian move created doubts in the minds of European investors who though keen to invest in India, felt was risky without a framework investment protection pact. India on its part was reflecting to the EU’s suggestion for an investment court system while the EU was not comfortable with India’s suggestion to exhaust local remedies – ie disputes be heard by Indian courts first -- before approaching international tribunals.