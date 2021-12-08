The secret reason metal makers are going green

“The issue with carbon border tax is of limited concern to us as we are moving faster on greening our steel making processes. We have already declared that carbon usage in our processes would reduce from 2.5 tonnes for 1 tonne of steel now to 1.9 tonnes of carbon by 2030. We are taking a lot of steps to reduce carbon emissions, including replacing fuel based power by renewables and increasing scrap usage in blast furnaces," Rao said.