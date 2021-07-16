NEW DELHI: The US and the European Union have opposed India’s proposal of special carve outs for developing countries in the proposed fisheries agreement instead of limiting special and differential treatment only for the poor and artisanal fishermen. This may make it difficult for the World Trade Organization (WTO) to conclude a deal ahead of the 12th Ministerial in December.

US trade representative Catherine Tai in her statement on Thursday said a blanket approach with permanent carve outs is neither appropriate nor effective given the purpose of this agreement. “Flexibilities for certain developing country members with demonstrated needs can serve a valid purpose. However, these negotiations are about prohibiting harmful fisheries subsidies and should not result in an outcome that locks in the status quo or, worse, provides the WTO’s blessing to continue providing such subsidies - without regard to sustainability - in perpetuity," she said.

Tai said it does not reflect the reality that some “self-declared developing country members" are among the largest producers and subsidisers or among the wealthiest or more significant members of this organisation. “We are prepared to consider flexibilities for particularized situations that does not result in the pitfalls of a blanket approach," she added.

India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday demanded a balance between current and future fishing needs of developing countries as well as effective special and differential treatment (S&DT), keeping in mind their developmental needs.

"Limiting S&DT to poor and artisanal fishermen only is neither appropriate, nor affordable and not acceptable at all. S&DT has to be for a country as a whole. We need S&DT to not only protect livelihoods of poor fishermen but also to address food security concerns of a nation, have the necessary policy space for developing the fisheries sector and for the time required to put in place systems to implement the disciplines," Goyal had said on Thursday.

European Union trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis in his statement said while he agrees that vulnerable fishers in developing countries could benefit from some type of flexibility, but this cannot mean a blanket carve out. “Avoiding this is difficult, since we do not have a workable and widely accepted definition of artisanal or livelihood fishing. Therefore, we want to underline that the geographical scope of any flexibilities for livelihood fishing cannot go beyond territorial waters or 12 nautical miles," he added.

However, WTO director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in 20 years of fisheries negotiations, this is the closest countries have ever come towards reaching an outcome that would contribute to building a sustainable blue economy. “As we enter this new phase of text-based discussions, the responsibility to conclude these negotiations is truly in the hands of members. To get from here to an agreement, it will be your job to find the necessary trade-offs and flexibilities. A successful outcome by MC12 is ultimately your responsibility," she said.

Each year, governments around the world hand out around $35 billion in fisheries subsidies, two-thirds of which go to commercial fishers. These subsidies keep at sea vessels which would otherwise be economically unviable.

"Among the thorniest issues to resolve has been how to extend special and differential treatment to developing and least developed country WTO members while preserving the overall objective of enhanced sustainability of the oceans. Ministers said that the livelihoods and food security of poor and vulnerable artisanal fishers in developing and least developed countries were of great importance, as was preserving the sustainability objective of the negotiations." WTO said in a statement.

