However, WTO director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in 20 years of fisheries negotiations, this is the closest countries have ever come towards reaching an outcome that would contribute to building a sustainable blue economy. “As we enter this new phase of text-based discussions, the responsibility to conclude these negotiations is truly in the hands of members. To get from here to an agreement, it will be your job to find the necessary trade-offs and flexibilities. A successful outcome by MC12 is ultimately your responsibility," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}