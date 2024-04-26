Europe and India should not allow Russia to divide us: EU MP Reinhard Butikofer
Butikofer also acknowledged the divergent views of European countries to deal with China, and its lack of preparedness to take on the East Asian powerhouse.
Europe and India enjoy a strong relationship, and both must make efforts to put up a united front against Russian attempts to sow discord, Reinhard Butikofer, a prominent member of the European Parliament’s Committee on foreign affairs, said in an interview.
