Europe and India enjoy a strong relationship, and both must make efforts to put up a united front against Russian attempts to sow discord, Reinhard Butikofer, a prominent member of the European Parliament’s Committee on foreign affairs, said in an interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Butikofer, who also chairs the delegation to China, said Europe acknowledges India's stand on Russia, but that should not impact New Delhi's relationship with the EU.

“Many of us see India as a major country that insists on developing its own perspectives, and will not want to be subsumed into somebody else's camp. Regarding Russia, we have different points of departure for historical and other reasons, but we will agree that the UN Charter should also be respected by Russia and China. EU and India, should invest into strengthening our bonds. and not allow Russia to play us against each other." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Butikofer, recognized for his advocacy for a more assertive European stance on China, acknowledged the divergent views of European nations to deal with Beijing, and its lack of preparedness to take on the East Asian powerhouse.

“No, we are not yet adequately prepared. Three things in particular need to change. First, Europe must act in a more united way. Second, Europe must invest more into building strong partnerships with other countries that are also impacted by China's revisionist and hegemonic ambitions. Third, Europe must reduce the risk of economic dependency on China."

“Europe is diverse. So are Europe's views of China. But overall, most Europeans today have a pretty negative opinion of China's development, which is ever more oppressive domestically and aggressive internationally," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In recent years, the European Union’s position on China has shifted, acknowledging Beijing as a “systemic rival", Butikofer said.

The EU’s concerns about China and its pursuit of stronger and diversified partnerships in the Indo-Pacific had prompted it to announce an Indo-Pacific Strategy in 2021. However, amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, experts have raised doubts about Europe's strategic capabilities to engage and maintain a presence in the Indo-Pacific, he said.

“The EU’s role in the Indo-Pacific will not be that of an outsider interfering in the affairs of other countries, but that of a legitimate stakeholder collaborating with like-minded partners, and a strong relationship between democracies. The EU cannot afford to ignore the centrality of the Indo-Pacific," Butikofer, who has been serving as a member of the European parliament since 2009, said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!