Europe trip on your mind? All you need to know about Schengen visa application

What are the types of Schengen visas?

There are 2 types of short-stay visas. One is uniform visa and the other is visa with limited territorial validity. The holder of a uniform visa is allowed to travel between all the states in Schengen area for a period not exceeding 90 days during any 180-day period. Meanwhile, the holder of a visa with limited territorial validity is allowed to travel only to the state(s) indicated on the visa sticker, as per VFS global