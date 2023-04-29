European Commission and EIB to invest €18bn in climate action

Europe's investment strategy for partner countries, Global Gateway, will receive a financing boost of 18 billion euros as announced by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank.
As per a report by ANI, The financing into Global Gateway's priority areas - climate action, clean energy, and connectivity - will facilitate increased investment in Europe's partner countries worldwide.
The projects funded by this investment aim to address the global climate finance gap and promote efforts to prevent, adapt, and mitigate climate change.
Speaking from the Global Citizen NOW Summit in New York, President von der Leyen of the European Commission, said, "Europe is already the top provider of climate finance globally and of official development assistance. But more is needed to bridge the climate finance gap, and everyone needs to chip in. This is where our investment strategy Global Gateway comes into play.
The Global Gateway investment strategy is focused on meeting the needs of our partner countries by funding projects such as natural disaster prevention, as well as the development of clean energy and transportation infrastructure.
The additional financing will enable the prompt implementation of more projects that fall under these categories. Ultimately, Global Gateway aims to promote the worldwide transition towards a sustainable, climate-resilient future, resulting in improved living conditions and increased resilience among our partner countries.
EIB President Werner Hoyer said, “Thanks to our solid partnership with the European Commission, EIB Global has already mobilised investments amounting to Euro 31 billion under Global Gateway. This new financing package unlocks more EU support for projects that will make a real difference in partner countries and in some of the areas of the world most in need of transformation."
(With inputs from ANI)
