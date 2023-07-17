€500 million in EU’s first phase funding for India green energy1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:45 PM IST
So far EIB has made about €4 billion investment in India. Of this, about €3 billion is in the infrastructure sector, particularly in public transport infrastructure like metro rail projects.
GANDHINAGAR : : European Investment Bank (EIB), the lending arm of the European Union, plans to invest about €1 billion in India’s renewable energy sector, EIB’s vice president Kris Peeter confirmed.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×