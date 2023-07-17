€500 million in EU’s first phase funding for India green energy

The investmentwill be made in renewable sectors involving green hydrogen and solar panels. India is the largest investment destination of EIB outside Europe. “What India does for climate is not only important for India but also for the rest of the world," Peeters said. “There are a lot of important projects in India (that can be funded) from our perspective. We are also a climate bank and a bank with a huge experience in infrastructure," he added.

