European parliamentarians support proposal for TRIPS waiver on covid vaccine

New strains of covid-19 prove that the virus will not be defeated until it is defeated everywhere, the Parliamentarians said. “We are in the midst of one of the gravest public health emergencies in the world in recent history. Over 2.6 million lives have already been lost worldwide. The global economy stands to lose trillions of dollars if the vaccination rate doesn’t rapidly increase worldwide. National healthcare systems are often at or beyond capacity, entire economies are on their knees, and millions of livelihoods are at stake," the statement said.