How Europe’s high-density apples are eating into Kashmir’s fruit economy

Foreign varieties, domestic practices

Quddusi, 39, pointed out that a lack of mechanization and modernization has left many growers stuck in legacy practices. “Our orchards are still maintained the way my grandfather did, with very little change. With climate change posing a growing threat to cash crops, we also need to shift towards climate-resilient varieties, invest in cloning and local nursery development, and start growing varieties beyond Gala. Varieties that ripen later would allow us to stagger the harvest."