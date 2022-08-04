EV charging facility at petrol pumps, CNG stations in Delhi gets DDA's nod

The licence fee per annum for the financial year 2022-23 for such sites having a size of 1,080 sqm would be ₹53,00,475 for a petrol or diesel pump alone, and ₹46,11,413 for CNG alone.
The Delhi Development Authority on 3 August gave approval to a proposal for the installation of an electric vehicle (EV) charging facility at petrol or diesel pumps and CNG stations at a lesser licence fee to curb air pollution in the city.
"To promote green fuel and fight the menace of air pollution, the authority today granted approval to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on already allotted sites of DDA for petrol/diesel pump and CNG stations. It has also decided to levy a lesser licence fee for these fuel sites/stations," the DDA said in a statement.
Adding more, DDA said that the licence fee per annum for the financial year 2022-23 for such sites having a size of 1,080 sqm would be ₹53,00,475 for a petrol or diesel pump alone, and ₹46,11,413 for CNG alone.
Also, for CNG and petrol or diesel pumps, it will be ₹47,70,428 and ₹43,46,390 for a CNG plus EV site, the statement said.
As for a petrol pump and CNG with an EV facility site, the annual licence fee will be ₹45,05,404, ₹50,35,451 for a petrol pump with an EV facility site, and for a gas godown, it will be ₹6,36,057, the authority added.
Apart from this proposal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena also gave nod to several other key proposals, including relaxing norms for owing a DDA flat by members of the economically weaker section (EWS) of the society.
The decision on relaxations in terms of individual income prescribed under the EWS category has been taken to make allotment of houses more accessible and easier.
"To facilitate applicants for DDA flats under the EWS category, the authority has approved doing away with the requirement of having an annual individual income of less than ₹3 lakh for applicants/allottees," the statement said.
From now on, the EWS flats will be allotted based on annual family income below ₹10 lakh per year as certified by a competent officer or authority.
Earlier, the applicants seeking allotment under this category were required to submit two documents, one certifying that the individual annual income of an allottee is less than ₹3 lakh and also a certificate from the revenue authority that annual family income of the applicant is less than ₹10 lakh, the statement said.
The DDA also approved the disposal of 'religious category' plots from allotment to auction mode for ensuring transparency and efficiency. A decision in this matter was pending since 2014.
Among others, the DDA approved the costing methodology for the built-up space to be allotted to the city's department of power for ESS in the housing projects of DDA. This has been done citing constraints by the increasing paucity of land and simultaneous emergence of technologies that require lesser space and maintenance for an electric sub-station (ESS).
