NEW DELHI : An Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station with 100 charging points for 4 wheelers began operation on Friday in sector 52 of Gurugram. The EV station has been developed by Alektrify, a tech-piloting company.

Out of the 100 charging points, 72 units are AC slow chargers while 24 units consist of DC fast chargers. The company said that previously, India’s largest EV charging station was situated in Navi Mumbai with 16 AC & 4 DC charging ports for EVs.

Praveen Kumar, Member – NHEV Working Group and Managing Director of Alektrify charging hub said, “The station has 96 operational charging ports for electric vehicles for 96 EVs at a time and can serve up to 576 electric vehicles round the clock.

1 AC charger takes up to 6 hours to charge an EV and can charge a total of 4 vehicles in a day and 72 such chargers can charge 288 EV every day. While our fast DC chargers can charge a vehicle in less than 2 hours and can comfortably charge 12 EVs every day at this station. We have 24 such DC 5KW chargers to charge 288 EVs in a day-night utilization."

Abhijeet Sinha, National Programme Director, Ease of Doing Business programme and Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicle in additional charge said, "India is on the verge of making an investment in E-mobility charging infra setup highly competitive compared to fuel stations in terms of ease in licensing, commissioning, electrification, certification and to draw revenue equivalence with existing petrol pumps."

